Toddler found walking alone along Highway 288, police say

HOUSTON - A 3-year-old child was found walking alone along Highway 288 Friday afternoon, Houston police said.

The incident was reported at 12:26 p.m. on 288 inbound at Reed Road. It came in as an urgent call for firefighters to respond. EMS arrived to check out the child for any injuries -- but the child is going to be fine.

Police said the child was walking away from The Littlest Ones Day Care.

Day care officials are notifying the parents of the child about the incident.

Many parents picking up children from the day care said they were relieved that the child was unharmed. One parent said she'd never had problems with the day care before.

"It can happen to anyone. We're all human. It happens to parents. Day cares aren't excluded from it happening," said parent Simone Southernland.

