Funerals, visitations held for victims killed in Santa Fe shooting

SANTA FE, Texas - Friends, family, and the community will begin to say their final goodbyes to five of the 10 victims who were killed in Santa Fe High School shooting.

People have been coming out to pay their respects at Santa Fe High School.

One woman said people are coming to grieve and begin the long process of healing.

It's been exactly one week since investigators said a student walked into the school and shot and killed eight students and two teachers.

Several people showed up at Santa Fe High School Friday morning hugging one another and giving each other words of comfort as the victims' families begin the heart-wrenching task of laying them to rest.

Visitation will be held Friday for one of the first victims, Shana Fisher, 16.

Her mother said the shy and sweet teen was intentionally gunned down by the shooter for turning down his advances.

Another visitation, for Angelique Ramirez, 15, described by her pastor as a sweet young lady with a style all her own. He remembers her always having a new hairstyle.

Funerals were scheduled for three of the victims.

Chris Stone will be laid to rest on Friday.

Friends calling him outgoing and really funny with a lot of friends.

Christian "Riley" Garcia, 15, was a good kid who loved the Lord and had dreams of serving in the military, said his pastor at his funeral.

Both boys leaving this world heroes after students said they blocked the art classroom door to keep other students safe.

Cynthia Tisdale, a substitute teacher, who leaves behind a husband, four children, and 11 grandchildren, was also laid to rest.

Tisdale was married for almost 50 years.

Her funeral, which took place on Friday, was on her birthday. She would have turned 64 years old.

