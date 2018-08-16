This Whataburger-themed dorm room is making students jealous

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - What-a-dormroom!

Texas burger chain Whataburger decked out a Trinity University student's room in a big way.

Whataburger said Enrique Alcoreza became a resident assistant at the university in San Antonio last year.

He decked out his entire hall with handmade Whataburger signs and logos to welcome the students.

As a thank you to the super fan, Whataburger filled his dormroom with all things Whataburger, some of them custom-made.

