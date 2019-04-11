This is the Selena festival honoring the 'Queen of Tejano' this weekend in Corpus Christi

HOUSTON - A festival honoring the late star Selena Quintanilla Perez will be held this weekend in Corpus Christi.

Fiesta de la Flor will be held on Friday and Saturday.

“Selena’s memory is as alive today as she continues to fascinate the public,” the festival’s event page reads. “Fans, both new and old, still come to visit Corpus Christi from all parts of the globe to pay tribute to her legacy.”

The event includes music, food, kid fun, shopping, lowrider exhibit, a conversation with Selena’s sister, a screening of the Queen of Tejano’s last performance at the Astrodome in Houston, among other activities.

Tickets for the two-day festival are available here.

Selena won multiple awards during her career, including a Grammy in 1994 for best Mexican/American album. She was shot and killed March 31, 1995, by the president of her fan club.

