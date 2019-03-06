Thieves steal trailer, hyperbaric chamber for injured animals

KINGWOOD, Texas - Last summer, a snake bit Wallace on the leg.

The bite was so bad, his owner wasn’t sure the veterinarian would be able to save the dog. But after a week of therapy in a mobile hyperbaric chamber, Wallace’s wound began to heal.

“Most of the animals that come to us, we are their last hope,” Teri Swanson with All Creatures Hyperbaric Care said.

Swanson lives in Salado and owns the chamber that was used to treat Wallace. It’s one of four. It’s been in the Houston area for about a month now, helping sick pets recover. But early Monday morning, someone stole the white trailer and the chamber housed inside of it.

The trailer was parked near the 1400 block of Northpark Drive in Kingwood.

The accused thieves were caught on camera before driving off with it. A lifesaving piece of equipment was gone in an instant.

“There's several dogs in Houston that aren't going to get the therapy that they need unless they are driven three and a half hours to us here in Central Texas,” Swanson said.

Swanson said she doesn’t want to take a chance bringing another trailer and chamber to the Houston area. Even if the trailer is returned, she said the damage has already been done.

“They ruined the chamber. The chamber will never be able to be used. There could be hidden damage. They ruined a good opportunity for Houston animals to get affordable hyperbaric treatments,” Swanson said.

Swanson told police that she had two appointments Tuesday to take the hyperbaric chamber to two locations where the animals may not survive without this treatment. Compounding the problem, the next closest type equipment like this was in Harris County, but that chamber was destroyed during Hurricane Harvey. The stolen trailer is very distinct with two air conditioning units on the top of the white trailer with “All Creatures Hyperbaric Care” logos on the sides and rear swing down style ramp door.

Anyone with information on the trailer's whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case number 19A073730. You can also call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP [7868] and remain anonymous while possibly earning a cash reward.

