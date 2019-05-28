Thieves steal $10,000 worth of equipment, tools from residents in Pasadena neighborhood

PASADENA, Texas - Pasadena police are looking for three men who targeted at least three homes and took off with more than $10,000 in equipment and tools.

Surveillance cameras captured video of the men pulling into a Pasadena neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. They broke into two work trucks across the street from each other.

The truck of a third neighbor, around the corner, was also targeted; all of them were backed up against the garages.

The stolen items included hundreds of feet of copper wire, welding tools and other equipment. The theft cost one man additional thousands of dollars in lost work.

“That’s how I make money, that’s how I feed my family, pay my bills,” Pepe said. “That’s my life right there.”

“You work so hard for them just to come at night when you’re resting because you had a hard day,” he added.

The men don’t seem to care about the surveillance cameras or sensor lights, which is what troubles Pepe’s wife, Ruth, the most.

“The first thing I thought about was my safety,” she said. “We have kids. I no longer feel safe at home.”

Around the corner, Ike Flores said his truck has been targeted before and added that security features like lights and alarms aren't working.

“It feels like you’re kinda violated in a way,” he said. “It’s stuff you work for, and it’s gone in seconds.”

Call Pasadena police at 713-477-1221 if you recognize the men or their vehicle or have any information about the case.

