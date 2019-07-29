Thieves break into drone shop, steal more than $54K worth of property, HPD says

HPD

HOUSTON - Police are hoping the public can help identify five burglary suspects responsible for stealing more than $50,000 worth of drone equipment from a west Houston shop last month.

What happened

Police said five men broke into LinkedAll Aerial Solutions in the 10400 block of Westpark Drive around 1:30 a.m. on June 25.

Surveillance video showed the burglars breaking in through a front window of the building.

The men stole more than $54,000 in drones and drone-related equipment.

They left the location in an unknown direction.

What's next

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of the men responsible for the burglary.

Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online here or through the Crime Stoppers app.

