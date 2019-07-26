The Rustic to open second Houston location

The Rustic

HOUSTON - The Rustic is opening a second location in Houston.

The new venue will be in Uptown Park.

When will it open?

The Rustic is planning on opening in February 2020. It will break ground Thursday.

Where will it be?

The Rustic will be at 1121 Uptown Park Blvd.

How many jobs will it bring to Houston?

The Rustic will bring about 250 jobs to the local economy.

Who created The Rustic?

"The Rustic is the brainchild of Kyle Noonan, Josh Sepkowitz and Texas country artist Pat Green, whose love of the outdoors and live music helped bring The Rustic to life. The result is a fun and relaxing dining and concert experience from a phenomenal patio, all under the big Texas sky."

What will it be like?

"The 27,000-square-foot restaurant will feature an elevated locally sourced Texas prime steak program, an expanded wine list and the largest tequila selection in the city. With its casual atmosphere, live musical acts and unique, full-service dining experience featuring farm-fresh, homestyle dishes and a Texas-sized selection of wines, spirits and 40 beers on tap, The Rustic has carved a distinctive niche among Houston, Dallas and San Antonio restaurants."

