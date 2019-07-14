The 5 priciest streets in Houston

HOUSTON - If you are house hunting in America’s luxury neighborhoods, we've got the list for you.

Homes.com searched home value data to identify which streets are most expensive in 15 of the largest U.S. cities.

According to Homes.com, "To determine which streets are the priciest across the country we utilized our internal data on home values. We calculated the average home value for each street in the 15 largest cities in the United States, then determined which ones have the highest overall. From there, we were able to show the priciest streets in each major U.S. city."

The priciest streets in Houston were:

1. River Oaks Boulevard (Average home value: $7,085,865)

2. Knollwood Street (Average home value: $6,526,754)

3. Briarwood Court (Average home value: $6,198,860)

4. Sandringham Drive (Average home value: $6,105,087)

5. Claremont Lane (Average home value: $5,916,360)

All of the neighborhoods are located in River Oaks, except for Sandringham Drive, which is in Memorial.

As we know, everything is bigger in Texas, but especially the luxury homes in these five neighborhoods.

