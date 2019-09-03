Victims killed, injured in West Texas mass shooting identified

MIDLAND, Texas - The identities of those who were killed and injured in West Texas mass shooting Saturday have been identified.
Authorities said seven were killed and at least 25 were injured when 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator went on a shooting rampage in Midland-Odessa. Ator was gunned down by police during a standoff outside a bust Odessa movie theater.
Authorities said those killed were between 15 and 57 years old. One victim among the dozens injured is from Houston.
Family and employers said that among the dead were Edwin Peregrino, 25, who ran out of his parents' home to see what the commotion was; mail carrier Mary Granados, 29, slain in her U.S. Postal Service truck; and 15-year-old high school student Leilah Hernandez, who was walking out of an auto dealership.
A list of names of those killed and injured were released Monday:
Deceased
- Leilah Hernandez, 15, of Odessa
- Joe Griffith, 40, of Odessa
- Mary Granados, 29, of Odessa
- Edwin Peregrino, 25, of Odessa
- Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57, of Odessa
- Kameron Karltness Brown, 30, of Brownwood
- Raul Garcia, 35, El Paso
Injured
- Quadri Fatai, 41, of Houston
- Nathan Hernandez, 18, of Odessa
- Marc Gonzalez, 38, of Odessa
- Zachary Owens, an officer at Midland Police Department
- Timmoth Beard, 55, of San Antonio
- James Santana, an officer at Odessa Police Department
- Glenda Dempsy, 62, of Odessa
- Marco Corral, 62, of San Diego, CA.
- Coy Edge, 53, of Odessa
- Joseph Glide, 60, of Odessa
- Anderson Davis, 17-months-old, of Odessa
- Daniel Munoz, 28, of Yuma, AZ.
- Robert Cavasoz, 38, of Alice, TX.
- Maria Boado, 27, of Hialeah, FL.
- Efe Obayagbona, 45, of Rockport, TX.
- Chuck Pryor, a trooper at the Texas Department of Public Safety
- Timmothy, Hardaway, 54, of Brownwood
- Jesus Alvirez, 21, of Gardendale
- Lilia Diaz, 46, of Odessa
- Krystal Lee, 36, of Odessa
- Larry Shores, 34, of Odessa
- Juvenile male, 9, of Odessa
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.