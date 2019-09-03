Victims killed, injured in West Texas mass shooting identified

MIDLAND, Texas - The identities of those who were killed and injured in West Texas mass shooting Saturday have been identified.

Authorities said seven were killed and at least 25 were injured when 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator went on a shooting rampage in Midland-Odessa. Ator was gunned down by police during a standoff outside a bust Odessa movie theater.

Authorities said those killed were between 15 and 57 years old. One victim among the dozens injured is from Houston.

Family and employers said that among the dead were Edwin Peregrino, 25, who ran out of his parents' home to see what the commotion was; mail carrier Mary Granados, 29, slain in her U.S. Postal Service truck; and 15-year-old high school student Leilah Hernandez, who was walking out of an auto dealership.

A list of names of those killed and injured were released Monday:

Deceased

Leilah Hernandez, 15, of Odessa

Joe Griffith, 40, of Odessa

Mary Granados, 29, of Odessa

Edwin Peregrino, 25, of Odessa

Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57, of Odessa

Kameron Karltness Brown, 30, of Brownwood

Raul Garcia, 35, El Paso

Injured

Quadri Fatai, 41, of Houston

Nathan Hernandez, 18, of Odessa

Marc Gonzalez, 38, of Odessa

Zachary Owens, an officer at Midland Police Department

Timmoth Beard, 55, of San Antonio

James Santana, an officer at Odessa Police Department

Glenda Dempsy, 62, of Odessa

Marco Corral, 62, of San Diego, CA.

Coy Edge, 53, of Odessa

Joseph Glide, 60, of Odessa

Anderson Davis, 17-months-old, of Odessa

Daniel Munoz, 28, of Yuma, AZ.

Robert Cavasoz, 38, of Alice, TX.

Maria Boado, 27, of Hialeah, FL.

Efe Obayagbona, 45, of Rockport, TX.

Chuck Pryor, a trooper at the Texas Department of Public Safety

Timmothy, Hardaway, 54, of Brownwood

Jesus Alvirez, 21, of Gardendale

Lilia Diaz, 46, of Odessa

Krystal Lee, 36, of Odessa

Larry Shores, 34, of Odessa

Juvenile male, 9, of Odessa

