Private jet crashes into parked plane on runway at San Antonio airport

Two small planes have collided at San Antonio International Airport on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

SAN ANTONIO - Emergency crews responded to the San Antonio International Airport after two private jets crashed on Friday afternoon.

No one has been reported injured in the wreck, according to Joe Arrington, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Fire Department.

Aerial footage from Sky 12 shows one twin-jet plane partially parked on top of another twin-jet plane.

Arrington said the crash caused a 300-gallon fuel spill.

No commercial air traffic was impacted, according to airport spokesperson Rich Stinson.

A Cessna Citation CJ3 was involved in the wreck. It left a San Jose, Calif. airport at 12:23 p.m., according to Flightaware.com, a website that tracks flight activity.

The second plane, a Cessa Citation V, had been parked on the runway since Nov. 5, according to Flightaware.com. It arrived from New Orleans that day.

Stinson said the Citation CJ3 accidentally thrusted during taxi and collided with the parked Citation V.

It is unclear how many passengers were on board either planes.

Go here for the latest information from KSAT.com.

