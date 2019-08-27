Gov. Abbott's push to end long lines at DPS offices across the state

HOUSTON - In an effort to shorten the long wait times and lines at driver’s license offices, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday night via a tweet the legislature will provide more than $200 million to DPS to help improve services and employ more than 700 people.

We know you’re tired of waiting in line to get a driver’s license.



So the Legislature provided the funding needed to add more staff & shorten lines.



Today I sent a Directive to the head of the Agency...



...to take IMMEDIATE action to shorten wait times. #txlege pic.twitter.com/mxH2zswayG — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 27, 2019

“I signed this directive to the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety to take immediate actions to shorten lines in driver’s license offices,” Abbott said.

DPS Response

In response to the directive, DPS told KPRC they are grateful to state leaders for providing the funding. But they say Texans won’t feel any difference until December when the new staff has been trained and ready to work. DPS officials encourage drivers to use their online services.

They say 50 percent of their customers are eligible for their online transactions.

Drivers' response

Texas drivers have complained about the long lines at DPS facilities across the state. Linda Edwards visited the southwest DPS facility and had to take the day off. Edwards said she brought a book and finished reading it while waiting in line.

“I got here at 9:33 a.m. and I’m leaving at 11:51 a.m. I tried to check-in online but all the slots are filled up,” Edwards said.

Ruth Abeles is thrilled to see state leaders get involved in the ongoing issue.

“We all have time that we need to do things; waiting here is not what I want to do,” Abeles said.

