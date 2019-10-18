Trump jokes about Harvey during Dallas rally, makes other controversial comments

DALLAS - President Donald Trump was back in campaign mode Thursday night.

Trump traveled to the American Airlines Center in Dallas for a campaign rally, where he addressed supporters and talked about several topics, including Syria, impeachment and Hurricane Harvey funds.

Between protesters, supporters and police on watch, the environment at the rally was tense. A man wearing a helmet and vest was arrested outside the center, and officers confiscated a gun, a breathing mask and an aerosol can for him.

During the rally, Trump compared the recent bloodshed in northern Syria to kids in a sandlot fight who have to be pulled apart.

“It was unconventional, what I did,” Trump said. “I said, ‘They’re going to have to fight a little while.’ Sometimes you have to let them fight a little while. Then people find out how tough the fighting is ... Sometimes you have to let them fight. It’s like two kids in a lot, you’ve got to let them fight and then you pull them apart.”

Trump also spoke about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats, claiming they don't "love our country" anymore. He criticized Pelosi for the impeachment inquiry.

“She hands them out like it’s cookies,” Trump said. "I have people getting subpoenas I never heard of. I said, ‘Who are those people?’ … It’s a disgrace what they are doing to our country.”

Trump also touched on a topic that hit close to home for many Texans – Hurricane Harvey.

He joked about Texas leaders and their efforts to get money after the devastating storm. He said the state "made a fortune" in federal aid.

“(Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick) called me. And then I had Ted Cruz on my back and I had John Cornyn on my back,” Trump said. “And I had the congressman calling. It was brutal. It wasn't even fair. They said, ‘Sir, thank you for being so generous on the hurricane.’ They made a fortune -- you made a fortune on the hurricane.”

Texas received $5.5 billion in federal aid to help residents affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Texas Democratic Party sent out a tweet after hearing his comments that said, “Texans lost everything after Hurricane Harvey. Shame on you Donald Trump."

