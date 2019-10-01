4 earthquakes rattle Texas in the span of 12 hours

This map from the USGS shows the locations of earthquakes that happened in Texas between Sept. 30, 2019 and Oct. 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - Four earthquakes rattled parts of Texas over a nearly 12-hour period that started Monday afternoon.

According to the United States Geologic Survey, the first, and largest, of the temblors was a 4.0 magnitude quake reported at 4:47 p.m. Monday near Snyder, Texas. That's about 80 miles northwest of Abilene.

That tremor was followed by a 3.8 magnitude quake in nearly the same area at 2:14 a.m. Tuesday.

A 3.2 magnitude quake was reported about an hour later near Alvarado, Texas, which is about 30 miles south of Fort Worth.

At 6:20 a.m., another quake was reported near Snyder, Texas. It was much smaller, measuring 2.5 magnitude.

