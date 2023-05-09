Get your tickets now for the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival

As The Texas Tribune’s new director of events and live journalism, and in partnership with the original TribFest maestro Evan Smith, I’m thrilled to share with you that tickets for the 2023 Texas Tribune Festival, happening Sept. 21-23, are now on sale.

A true extension of The Texas Tribune’s journalism, TribFest provides vital space for public discourse, live and unscripted, over three days. It brings together in conversation the leaders, thinkers and doers shaping the future to explore the issues that impact us all, from health care, education and the economy to technology, energy and politics. There’s nothing else like it in Texas.

And with today’s news of tickets going on sale also comes our first announcement of the prominent voices in politics, policy and journalism that will take the stage at TribFest this fall. With many more names to follow in the coming weeks, here’s just our first round of distinguished participants in this year’s Fest: Kimberly Atkins Stohr, senior opinion writer and columnist at The Boston Globe; educator and author Chasten Buttigieg; Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon; Jane Coaston, opinion writer for The New York Times; U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Houston; Gabrielle Giffords, co-founder of the organization Giffords and former U.S. representative, D-Arizona; U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio; Nikole Hannah-Jones, Knight Chair in Race and Journalism and founding director of the Center for Journalism and Democracy at Howard University; Glenn Hegar, the Texas comptroller of public accounts; Dolores Huerta, labor leader and civil rights activist; Kay Bailey Hutchison, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and former U.S. Senator, R-Texas; U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California; Wesley Lowery, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist; Russell Moore, editor-in-chief of Christianity Today; Amna Nawaz, co-anchor of PBS NewsHour; Mattie Parker, mayor of Fort Worth; Joyce Vance, Distinguished Professor of the Practice of Law at the University of Alabama School of Law and former U.S. Attorney; Ali Vitali, Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC; and Andrew Yang, founder and co-chair of the Forward Party.

September may seem far away, but your tickets to this Texas-sized event are priced this low only until May 31. And with discounts offered for students, educators, Tribune members (become one now and grab your ticket at the member price) and bulk deals available for groups, there’s no reason to miss out on this experience.

The overwhelming success of last year’s Festival — which marked a return of our annual gathering to downtown Austin — shows that Texans are yearning to engage one another in meaningful dialogue on both big ideas and thoughtful solutions. Those conversations begin with the compelling one-on-one interviews and panel discussions on our TribFest stages, but they continue long after, with attendees wrestling with what they’ve heard, why it matters and what it means for us going forward. These are the conversations of consequence made possible with our convening over three days. This is why we gather. And this is why you need to be there.

Get your TribFest tickets today, and I’ll see you in September. We can’t wait.