Federal judge in Texas to suspend the approval of the abortion-inducing drug

Mifeprex, the brand name for mifepristone, is a drug that is used to end an early pregnancy, seen here at Alamo Womens Reproductive Services in San Antonio on June 14, 2022.

In a potentially devastating blow for abortion access nationwide, a federal judge in Amarillo has stayed the approval of mifepristone, an abortion-inducing drug that has been on the market for more than 20 years.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling will go into effect in seven days, to allow plaintiffs time to appeal the decision.

Kacsmaryk validated virtually every argument brought by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative law firm representing anti-abortion doctors and medical associations who allege harm from treating patients who have used abortion-inducing medication.

Kacsmaryk has deep ties to the anti-abortion movement, and the language in the 67-page ruling, released at 5:30 p.m. Friday, reflects those ties — calling abortion providers “abortionists” and describing the procedure as killing or “starv[ing] the unborn human until death.”

Kacsmaryk also resurfaced an 1800s law that prohibits the mailing of anything related to an abortion, which could have much wider effects than this one lawsuit.

“It is indisputable that chemical abortion drugs are both ‘drug[s]’ and are ‘for producing abortion,’ Kacsmaryk writes. “Therefore, federal criminal law declares they are ‘nonmailable.’”

Almost simultaneously, a federal judge in Washington issued a conflicting ruling that blocks mifepristone from being moved off the market. This federal court conflict will likely move the dispute before the U.S. Supreme Court before long.

Mifepristone, used alongside another drug, misoprostol, is the most common abortion method in the United States.

In states where abortion is legal, clinics will continue to offer surgical procedures and misoprostol-only abortions. Misoprostol is less effective and has more side effects when taken without mifepristone.

This ruling will not change the legality of abortion in Texas, where the procedure has been virtually banned since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in late June. But it will further limit out-of-state options and may have ripple effects for those who seek the medication illicitly.

“The anti-abortion movement recognizes that abortion pills are being used to get around state abortion bans,” said Greer Donley, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh. “Any possible way for them to make it harder for people to access medication abortion is for them a win.”

The suit was brought by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian law firm. In a hearing in mid-March, ADF attorney Erik Baptist agreed that a judge removing a long-approved drug from the market would be unprecedented but implored Kacsmaryk to “take whatever action to prevent harm.”

Mifepristone’s approval

Almost since the FDA approved mifepristone in 2000, anti-abortion groups have been working to reverse that decision.

In 2002, they filed a citizen petition, asking the agency to review the decision. The FDA did not respond to that petition until 2016, rejecting it on the same day that the agency relaxed restrictions on the medication, citing its safety, efficacy and minuscule rate of adverse incidents.

The new regulations increased the period of gestation at which the drug could safely be used, from seven weeks of pregnancy to 10 weeks. It also decreased the recommended dosage and reduced the number of required doctor visits.

In 2019, the FDA approved a generic version of mifepristone, and then in January 2023, after easing some requirements during the pandemic, the FDA permanently lifted the in-person dispensing requirement, allowing the medication to be prescribed through telehealth appointments, dispensed at retail pharmacies and sent through the mail.

None of this trumps state law; in Texas, nearly all abortion, including medication abortion, is prohibited. In 2021, legislators passed a law specifically making it a felony to mail abortion-inducing medication.

In the hearing, ADF attorney Erin Morrow Hawley argued that allowing abortion medication to remain on the market was an “affront to the states,” in that it denied states that had banned abortion the ability to “protect the health and welfare of women and children within their boundaries.”

Lawyers for the Department of Justice, which is representing the FDA, countered that approving a drug is not tantamount to requiring anyone to prescribe it.

“The agency did not obligate or require anyone to prescribe or take mifepristone,” said Julie Straus Harris. “It simply said, we are giving it our grant … that it is safe and effective.”

This suit seeks to remove the drug’s approval nationwide, claiming it was improperly classified as a drug used “in treating serious or life-threatening illnesses” to “provide meaningful therapeutic benefit to patients over existing treatments.”

“But pregnancy is not an illness, nor do chemical abortion drugs provide a therapeutic benefit over surgical abortion,” the lawsuit reads. “In asserting these transparently false conclusions, the FDA exceeded its regulatory authority to approve the drugs.”

Congress later moved that designation — called “subpart H” in FDA parlance — into a new category, which allows drugs to be approved to treat conditions, as well as illness.

“This is really just kind of trying to exploit a technicality in the language that isn’t even relevant anymore,” Donley said. “Pregnancy, of course, can cause serious and life-threatening conditions … It’s not like pregnancy is risk-free — far from it.”

Legal experts and the FDA have identified several crucial issues with the Alliance Defending Freedom’s lawsuit, from misstated science, to a long-expired statute of limitations, to a lack of standing.

To have “standing” to challenge a law, policy or action, at least one plaintiff must be able to demonstrate they have been harmed. The Alliance Defending Freedom plaintiffs claim that the doctors in their suit have been harmed by having to treat patients who have experienced adverse effects from taking mifepristone.

“What the FDA has done, in illegally approving and then continually deregulating mifepristone, has resulted in doctors being forced, contrary to their most deeply held ethical, medical and religious convictions, to participate and finish elective abortions,” Hawley said.

Kacsmaryk agreed with the Alliance Defending Freedom, writing in his ruling that the “adverse events from chemical abortion drugs can overwhelm the medical system,” and thus, they have associational and organizational standing to bring this suit.

This is a “pretty wispy” standing argument, said David Coale, a Dallas appellate attorney.

“It’s going to have a hard time if it goes up on standing issues before the 5th [U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals],” Coale said. “There are judges who are certainly receptive to the plaintiff’s criticism of the FDA and where the plaintiffs are going, but standing is a serious matter for judicial conservatives.”

But Kacsmaryk is an outlier. He has shown a willingness to ignore the standing issue before, including in a challenge to the federal Title X program, which provides confidential contraception. The suit was brought by a father whose daughters had never been to a Title X clinic, but Kacsmaryk nonetheless ruled that the program violated Texas law and parents’ rights