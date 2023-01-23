Help us identify what matters most to Texans during the 2023 legislative session

House Sergeant Robbie Breslin standing guard in the back hallway of the House chamber of the Texas Capitol on opening day of the 2023 Texas legislative session.

State lawmakers are working at the Texas Capitol to pass a state budget and other laws over the next five months. Their actions can affect Texans’ everyday lives — from public school funding, property taxes and health care to accessing power during extreme weather events.

But we don’t just want to report on the latest from the Capitol. We want to make sure our reporting answers the questions and reflects the needs of everyday Texans. So we want to hear from you.

We have already explained how the Texas Legislature works and highlighted successful public advocacy efforts, thanks to feedback from our readers. We want your input for our next stories.

What is the most urgent thing lawmakers need to address? What else do you need help navigating or understanding when it comes to Texas politics or the state government?

We’re looking for responses beyond one-word answers or terms like “climate change.” The more specific you are, the easier it is for us to know exactly how we can help you.

We won’t be able to respond to every question or reply, but we will use common questions and themes to guide our reporting.

We also ask some questions about your experience with state politics and the Texas Capitol because we want to learn more about our fellow Texans and highlight some of your stories. We will not share any information without first contacting you.

