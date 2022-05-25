Jasmine Crockett secures Democratic nomination to succeed U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

(Shelby Tauber For The Texas Tribune, Shelby Tauber For The Texas Tribune)

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson talks to District 30 Democratic candidate Jasmine Crockett at Crocketts election night watch party in Dallas on May 24, 2022.

State Rep. Jasmine Crockett secured the Democratic nomination to succeed U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson in southern Dallas’ 30th Congressional District.

Crockett overpowered former congressional staffer Jane Hope Hamilton on Tuesday evening, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Given the Democratic makeup of the district, Crockett is all but assured victory in the fall and could have a yearslong hold on the seat.

There were several factors abetting her victory. Crockett was among the group of Texas House Democrats who broke quorum and fled to Washington, D.C., last year in a failed attempt at stopping a voting restriction bill in the state Legislature. In that time, she accrued prominent television appearances and a measure of political prominence.

Upon Johnson’s retirement announcement, Crockett also picked up an endorsement from the outgoing congresswoman. And in a surprise to many, the cryptocurrency industry spent millions on Crockett’s campaign throughout the primary.

Her Democratic opponent, Hamilton, repeatedly outraised Crockett in candidate fundraising, but the efforts were not enough to defeat the state representative.

