Live primary election updates: Minor technical issues reported in Harris County

Voters cast their ballots at the Lochwood Branch Library in Dallas on Feb. 25, 2022, the last day of early voting in the Texas primary.

Harris County experiences minor technical issues with its voting machines at a few polling locations March 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Harris County reported minor technical issues with its voting machines early into the Texas primary election Tuesday morning, according to local media.

The county is experiencing isolated problems at a few of its sites, KHOU-TV reported.

The popular polling station Metropolitan Multi-Service Center is running into issues, the Houston TV news station said, although the problems seem to be on the Democratic polling side. Poll workers have doubled up on tech support in an effort to get the machines running properly.

That location had the highest estimated waits for voting, with 50 people queued in line and an estimated 29-minute wait time, according to the county’s interactive polling locations map at around 10:30 a.m. The interactive map was also temporarily down after an influx of traffic earlier in the day, according to KHOU-TV. — Reese Oxner

Polls open up for Texas primary election March 1, 2022 at 10:52 a.m.

Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to choose party nominees for the general election. With newly drawn maps reducing the numbers of competitive races in November, the primary may be the most consequential part of the election cycle.

Many statewide officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, are up for reelection. Other seats — including agriculture commissioner and district-based congressional and State Board of Education seats — are also on the ballot.

If no candidate in a primary election receives a majority of the vote, the top two vote-getters could go head-to-head in a May runoff.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Here is a guide to what you can expect to find on your ballot and what you need to know before you head to the polls. If your application to vote by mail was rejected, you can still vote at the polls in person. Curbside voting is also available at all polling places for those eligible.

Texans this year face new voting restrictions that the Republican-led state Legislature enacted last year. Voters with disabilities fear new limits on voting assistance could mean criminal charges at the polls. Local election officials have already said a high number of mail-in ballots were initially rejected because they did not comply with new ID requirements.

Nearly 10% of registered voters in Texas cast their ballots early, according to preliminary turnout data from the secretary of state’s office. Texas has a history of low voter turnout, which may be magnified because of the new voting restrictions.

If you are voting by mail, ballots should be postmarked by 7 p.m. on election day. They must be received by county elections offices by 5 p.m. the day after election day. — Sneha Dey

