4 Texas family members arrested for allegedly participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to then-President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Key figures in the Jan. 6 riot on U.S. Capitol spoke about their desire to overthrow the government, but to date, U.S prosecutors have charged no one with sedition. They could still add them. But prosecutors may be reluctant to bring them because of their legal complexity and the difficulty in securing convictions. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MILWAUKEE – Federal authorities on Tuesday arrested a Wisconsin man and four members of his family in Texas on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Joshua Munn, 24, was arrested in Melrose in western Wisconsin, about 170 miles (275 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee. He was released after an initial federal court appearance in Madison, Wisconsin. The telephone listed for Munn was disconnected and he could not be reached for comment.

His 54-year-old father Thomas Munn, his mother Dawn Munn, 55, and his sisters Kristi Munn, 29, and 18-year-old Kayli Munn, were arrested in Borger, 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle. All were booked into the Randall County Jail in Amarillo pending their initial court appearances Wednesday. Jail records list no attorneys for them.

All five face several charges, including knowingly entering a restricted area without authorization and disorderly conduct.

According to documents filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., where they will be prosecuted, the Munns traveled from Texas to Washington, D.C., to join the protest.

Seven people died during and after the rioting by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Dozens of police officers suffered injuries, including chemical burns, brain injuries and broken bones.