Watch live: Texas Democrats to discuss GOP’s voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas – Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, Congressman Joaquin Castro, Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Chair of Senate Democratic Caucus Carol Alvarado, and Texas House Elections Committee Vice-Chair Rep. Jessica González will join a press conference with Texas Democrats to discuss Texas Senate Bill 7 -- a sweeping voting bill which includes voting law changes. The Texas Senate approved the legislation early Sunday morning.

Republicans in the Texas Senate muscled one of the most restrictive new voting laws in the U.S. to the cusp of the governor’s desk early Sunday, approving fewer ways to cast a ballot and more criminal penalties after rushing the bill to the floor in the middle of the night.

The sweeping measure, known as Senate Bill 7, passed along party lines around 6 a.m. after eight hours of questioning by Democrats, who have virtually no path to stop it from becoming law. But the bill must still clear a final vote in the Texas House later Sunday in order to reach Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign it.

“I have grave concerns about a bill that was crafted in the shadows and passed late at night,” said Democratic state Sen. Beverly Powell.

Under revisions during closed-door negotiations, Republicans added language that could make it easier for a judge to overturn an election and pushed back the start of Sunday voting, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls. The 67-page measure would also eliminate drive-thru voting and 24-hour polling centers, both of which Harris County, the state’s largest Democratic stronghold, introduced last year.

Texas is the last big battleground in the GOP's nationwide efforts to tighten voting laws, driven by former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Georgia and Florida have also passed new voting restrictions, and President Joe Biden on Saturday unfavorably compared Texas' bill to election changes in those states as “an assault on democracy.”

