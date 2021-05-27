Texas Senate didn’t pass critical bill needed to keep key state agency alive, potentially forcing a special session

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick presides over session on the Senate floor at the state capitol on May 25, 2021.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

By failing to hear a critical bill before a Senate deadline to pass certain legislation, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick may force lawmakers to come back for a special legislative session this summer.

Only Gov. Greg Abbott can call a special session, but by neglecting to pass a bill that extends the life of state agencies, Patrick essentially signed a death warrant for the regulating agency for Texas law enforcement. That is, unless Abbott finds a creative way to push back the agency’s abolition date on his own or calls lawmakers back to fix it.

Ad

If they get Patrick’s blessing, legislators could also tweak another bill this week to allow for the agency’s survival.

Patrick and Abbott, who are both Republicans, have made bills to “back the blue” priorities this year. On Wednesday, Patrick had asked Abbott to call a June special session so the Legislature could reconsider three conservative measures that failed after missing a House deadline. The regular five-month session ends Monday.

And if Abbott is forced to bring lawmakers back to Austin to save a state agency, it would be easier to ask them also to hear again Patrick’s priorities to ban transgender students from playing on sports teams based on their gender identity, prohibit local governments from using taxpayer funds to pay for lobbyists and punish social media companies for "censoring" Texans based on their political viewpoints.

Ad

Abbott’s spokesperson did not respond to questions about a special session related to TCOLE Wednesday night. Patrick’s spokespeople did not respond to questions Wednesday night about why he had yet to bring House Bill 1600 to the floor.

The high-stakes legislation was a “safety net” bill for statewide agencies that are soon set to be abolished. Under what’s called a sunset review process, lawmakers periodically make assessments on how efficiently state agencies are being run and whether they should continue to exist. Though agencies are individually considered, there is also a safety net bill each session to extend the life by two years of any agency that did not get individually renewed.

Ad