As hot-button issues dominate Texas legislative session, Gov. Greg Abbott sends clear signals on some conservative priorities

Late last month, Gov. Greg Abbott called in to a friendly radio host apparently intent on making news.

"I'm told by your press office this is the first public statement on your position on 'constitutional carry,'" WBAP's Rick Roberts told Abbott before asking him about the proposal, which the state House had passed days earlier in a long-sought breakthrough for gun-rights activists.

Abbott did not hesitate, telling Roberts that he supported "constitutional carry" — an idea to allow permitless carry of handguns — and promising to sign the legislation if it reached his desk.

A week earlier, Abbott had dodged the a similar question. But his swift embrace of the proposal — which the Senate approved Wednesday — marked an emerging trend of Abbott moving to his right in the closing weeks of the session, or at least offering clearer signals on some hot-button issues than Republicans have come to expect from the typically cautious governor.

In addition to permitless carry, he has said he would sign a "heartbeat" bill that could ban abortions at six weeks, as well as legislation that would prohibit transgender girls from joining Texas sports teams that match their gender identity. The House advanced the abortion legislation Wednesday, while the transgender sports bill is stalled in a lower-chamber committee.

Abbott's support for the hard-right agenda is a contrast to the last session, when he and other state GOP leaders made clear they wanted to focus on a middle-of-the-road agenda in the run-up to a challenging 2020 election. And his approach differs somewhat from past sessions, when Abbott kept legislators in suspense on whether certain hot-button proposals would have his support — most notably the "bathroom bill" in 2017.

