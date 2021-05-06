Texas House advances bill that would ban homeless encampments in public

The Texas House on Wednesday moved to advance a bill that would ban homeless encampments in public places statewide, a move that comes less than a week after voters in Austin reinstated a similar ban that was removed two years ago.

Critics say that removing the ban in Austin triggered the proliferation of tent cities there, sparking a fierce and divisive debate over how to handle homelessness in the state capital, where some 10,000 people are estimated to have experienced homelessness in the last year.

The bill initially passed by the House on Wednesday would make camping in an unapproved public place a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500. It still needs final approval by the House — usually a formality after it's passed in the first vote — and then will head to the Senate.

The statewide ban was approved by a vote of 85-56, with most of the opposition to it coming from Democrats, although the legislation has sponsors from both parties.

“There’s still no one, literally no one, that believes that people living outside without shelters is right. This is a humanitarian issue, plain and simple.” said state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, the author of House Bill 1925. “This bill helps individuals, families and business owners across the state who are unduly subjected to violent or hazardous activity linked to the rise in public camping."

Before the chamber voted, Capriglione added an amendment to the bill allowing public camps only if local authorities provide law enforcement officers, mental health services and healthcare provisions for those residing in the camp. Other adopted amendments to the legislation will require an officer to advise a homeless person on housing options and also allow unhoused people to remove their own property from the encampment before leaving.

Critics of the legislation argued Wednesday that banning public encampments would do little to solve homelessness in Texas. During Wednesday's floor debate, some Democratic legislators criticized the bills, saying that they would criminalize unhoused people.

“We need more state dollars going to substance use disorder programs, job training programs and rental assistance," said Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin. "If we truly want to end homelessness, we need to address the root causes, not just sweep the homeless population back into the woods.”

