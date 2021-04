SMILEY, Texas – An earthquake shook a Texas town early Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey Earthquake Hazards Program reported.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake measured 3.3 on the Richter scale and occurred around 12:50 a.m. about 10 km south-southeast of Smiley, Texas in Gonzales County. Smiley is about 60 miles east of San Antonio and about 160 miles southwest of Houston.