Point of Order: The outage and the outrage

Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune.

In the latest episode of our podcast about the Texas Legislature, Evan Smith talks to Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas at Austin, about the state’s failure to prepare for a brutal winter storm, the fragile electric grid we depend on, and whether the future of energy is bright or bleak.

