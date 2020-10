Mike Wright Credit: Courtesy of Mike Wright

It's always been smooth sailing for Mike Wright when it comes to voting. But this election, he said he hit a slight bump at a Tarrant County polling place after showing his state-issued photo ID.

Listen to him detail his voting experience in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.

