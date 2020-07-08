94ºF

Texas

Report: A Texas county will arrest those who test positive for COVID-19, but don’t quarantine

TEXAS – Brooks County Attorney David Garcia issued a warning to those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Garcia warns that those who test positive and don’t isolate will be arrested, except if that person is receiving medical care.

The warning falls under Texas Penal Code 22.05 (a), which states “A person commits an offense if he recklessly engages in conduct that places another in imminent danger of serious bodily injury.”

Read Garcia’s full statement:

