Fran Watson, Houston attorney and activist, speaks on the steps of Houston City Hall on December 2, 2018. Courtesy of Fran Watson

Fran Watson did a double take when the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of workplace protections for gay and transgender people. Watson, a lesbian, says she's experienced some discrimination on the job, as have many of her Houston-area legal clients.

In this weekend’s edition of The Brief podcast, listen to why she says this landmark ruling is a "step in the right direction" toward fully-realized equality.