84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Texas

At least one person shot at Dallas Galleria Mall, police say

Dave Alsup, CNN

Tags: Dallas, Texas, crime
At least one person was injured in a Tuesday evening shooting at the Dallas Galleria Mall, police said.
At least one person was injured in a Tuesday evening shooting at the Dallas Galleria Mall, police said. (KTVT via CNN)

(CNN) – At least one person was injured in a Tuesday evening shooting at the Dallas Galleria Mall, police said.

"One person was shot inside of the Galleria Mall," according to preliminary information, Dallas police spokeswoman Melinda Gutierrez told CNN.

"The suspect is currently at large at this time," Gutierrez said.

"This is not an active shooter," she said.

Dallas Fire Rescue took the injured person to a local hospital, Gutierrez said.

This is a developing story. More to come.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.