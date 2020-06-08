Amber Alert issued for missing baby girl from Irving

IRVING, Texas – An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a missing baby girl from Irving.

According to Irving police, 7-month old Serenity Berry was taken Sunday by her mother, 35-year-old Jocelyn Bridges, from the 2900 block West Pioneer Drive.

Serenity was described as black, 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 22 pounds. She has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white onesie and diamond stud earrings.

Bridges was black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 280 pounds, with black braided hair with brown highlights. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt with blue jean leggings.

Police said Bridges is believed to be driving a blue 2011 Ford Focus with Texas license plate MGP-8642.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Serenity or Bridges is asked to call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or 911.