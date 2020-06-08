83ºF

Amber Alert issued for missing baby girl from Irving

Serenity Berry (left) and Jocelyn Bridges (right) are seen in these images released by authorities on June 8, 2020. (Texas DPS)

IRVING, Texas – An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a missing baby girl from Irving.

According to Irving police, 7-month old Serenity Berry was taken Sunday by her mother, 35-year-old Jocelyn Bridges, from the 2900 block West Pioneer Drive.

Serenity was described as black, 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 22 pounds. She has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white onesie and diamond stud earrings.

Bridges was black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 280 pounds, with black braided hair with brown highlights. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt with blue jean leggings.

Police said Bridges is believed to be driving a blue 2011 Ford Focus with Texas license plate MGP-8642.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Serenity or Bridges is asked to call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or 911.

