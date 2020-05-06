H-E-B accused of price gouging eggs in federal lawsuit

H-E-B is being sued in federal court after a group of shoppers accused the store, along with two other Texas-based grocery stores and 18 other businesses nationwide, of price gouging eggs because of the coronavirus.

Shoppers said H-E-B and the other companies nearly tripled the price of eggs following Gov. Greg Abbott’s March 13 disaster declaration, according to an Austin American-Statesman report.

“As in any time of economic turmoil, there are those who seek to profit from the misery of millions,” reads the lawsuit, filed in Austin on March 30, according to the Statesman. “Defendants, who are producers, wholesalers, and retailers of eggs, comprise one such set of actors seeking to unfairly profit from the increased consumer demand for eggs in the midst of the ongoing crisis.”

H-E-B could not immediately be reached for comment. — Sami Sparber