Hair salons, bars, gyms not allowed to reopen in Texas during Phase 1, governor says

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that a phased reopening of Texas will begin Friday, but only a few businesses will be included in the group allowed to reopen Friday.

Abbott said it’s simply not safe for barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms to reopen yet.

"It's unfortunate as a business not to be able to open just yet, but I mean, like I said, the safety of the public's got to come first," said Russell Dorr, assistant general manager at HandleBar on Washington Avenue in Houston.

RELATED: These are the businesses and museums that can and can’t open in Texas under the governor’s new order

The bar has been closed since mid-March when Harris County issued a “stay home” order. No tabs mean no tips for employees.

"We're just taking it step by step and trying to help each other out as best we can," Dorr said.

The governor's announcement means barbershops will have to stay closed a little while longer as well.

"Most barbers are just ready to get back to work because we're all financially hurting," said barber Terrell Archer.

But he said the decision to wait to reopen is the right call.

"I'm not one that's ready to run back out there because again, in listening to the mayor today, our numbers have gone up," Archer said.

The governor said he hopes these businesses can reopen on or by the middle of May.