EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Abbott discusses reopening of Texas with KPRC 2

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he will allow his statewide “stay home” order to expire on April 30, and Phase 1 of reopening the Texas economy will begin on May 1.

Abbott said coronavirus cases have been on the decline for the past 17 days in the state and the hospital capacity has remained steady. He also said Texas ranks third in the country for most coronavirus recoveries and the number of recoveries will soon exceed the number of positive cases.

As a result, Abbott announced the phased reopening of Texas, beginning Friday.

