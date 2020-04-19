Report: 1 officer dead, 2 others injured after shooting in San Marcos

(KSAT) – One officer is dead and two other officers are injured after an officer-involved shooting in San Marcos, according to San Marcos Police Department.

Police say suspect is also dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting happened at the Twin Lake Villas Apartments, located in the 2900 block of Hunter Road around 6 p.m.

Authorities received a call for an assault/domestic disturbance. After arriving on scene at the apartment complex, police say the suspect ambushed the officers with a rifle. The suspect then fatally shot an officer and injured two others, according to authorities.

The identity of the fallen officer has not yet been released.

The two surviving officers were taken to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle, Texas, where they have undergone surgery. Officials say their families have been notified.

“We are heartbroken to make this announcement,” said Interim Police Chief Bob Klett in a statement. “We ask for your support for our fellow officers and their families as we try to cope with yet another tragic event in our San Marcos Police family."

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place, as the scene was not safe, police said. The shelter in place order was lifted around 7:43 p.m.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement after the shooting, saying he is grateful for the “swift action” of the police department to contain the threat. Here is his full statement:

Tonight’s shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.

This is the second line of duty death for the San Marcos Police Department since Officer Kenneth Copeland was fatally shot while serving a warrant on December 4, 2017, according to SMPD.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, April 19 at Fire Station 5. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.