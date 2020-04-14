Walmart opens special pickup hour for seniors, first responders, at-risk customers

Walmart is adding a daily pickup hour to help those who are most at-risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

The grocery chain announced Tuesday that select stores will have its pickup service available from 7-8 a.m. daily for vulnerable customers and first responders.

Vulnerable customers include those over 60 years old, those with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including those with asthma or HIV.

The new service expands Walmart’s previous plan to hold a senior shopping hour on Tuesdays only.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” Tom Ward, senior vice president of customer product, said in a news release. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”

When ordering online, customers will see a new prompt that states qualifications for “At Risk Only" and allows those who are eligible to opt-in.

To see if pickup is available in your area, click here. A detailed guide to how to place an order for curbside pickup can be found here.

This story originated from KPRC 2′s sister station KSAT.com.

