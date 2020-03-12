Coronavirus updates in Texas: Texas Tech joins other universities shifting online, Ted Cruz closes D.C. office

Aerial view of the Texas Tech University Provost Office in Lubbock. Texas Tech University

Texas Tech University and St. Edwards University shift to online classes

[9:11 a.m.] Texas Tech University has canceled classes the week after its spring break and said teaching will move online beginning March 30. Campus buildings, including residence halls, will remain open, and students may stay on campus during spring break.



St. Edward’s University, in Austin, will host two weeks of online classes after the end of its scheduled spring break.

The announcement comes after several Texas universities like University of Texas at Austin, University of Houston and Texas Christian University said Wednesday said they would extend spring break and move to online classes at least temporarily. — Shannon Najmabadi

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz closes D.C. office

[9:01 a.m.] In response to reports that a staffer from another U.S. Senate office has tested positive for the new coronavirus, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz announced in a statement this morning that he’s temporarily shut down his D.C. office.

“Sen. Cruz’s office had previously established a working group to prepare for a scenario just like this and is fully equipped for staff to work remotely and continue to serve the people of Texas,” reads a statement from his office.

Cruz said on Sunday that he had interacted with a person late last month at the Conservative Political Action Conference who has since tested positive for the new coronavirus. According to his office, he’s in Texas still completing his 14-day self-quarantine.

“Sen. Cruz feels healthy and is at home in Texas,” a statement reads. “Offices in Texas remain open, and Sen. Cruz is continuing to closely monitor the situation and take every precaution necessary to keep staff healthy and help reduce the spread of this virus to others.”— Alex Samuels

