This island paradise is just 30 minutes outside San Antonio

SEGUIN, Texas – Son’s Island, a little piece of Texas paradise located just 30 minutes outside San Antonio in Seguin, is reopening on March 6 for the 2020 season.

Guests can rent cabanas for the day or for the evening and there are also options for overnight “glamping” tents.

Cabana rental prices vary but swimming, fishing, beach volleyball, boat docking, a water slide, cornhole and barbecuing are all included in the rental price.

Kayaks, paddleboards and giant floats are all available to rent, however, guests are also welcome to bring their own kayaks, boats, jet skis and floats.

Son’s Island was set to close in 2019 after the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority said Lake McQueeney, Lake Placid, Meadow Lake and Lake Gonzales needed to be drained due to safety concerns over aging dams.

A temporary injunction delayed the dewatering of the lakes pending a trial this October.

“This could possibly be the last year you can visit Son’s Island!!!! We hope that the property owners and GBRA will come up with a long-term solution to save our lakes for future generations, but nothing is guaranteed,” said a spokesperson with Son’s Island.

Reservations are required to visit the island. Click here to check availability.

Suggested items to bring:

Beach towels

Charcoal

Lighter fluid

BBQ utensils

Ice

Ice chest

Water shoes

Food and drinks

Bug repellent

Click here for more information about Son’s Island, located at 110 Lee Street in Seguin.

This story was originally published on Click2Houston’s sister station, KSAT.com.