SeaWorld San Antonio debuts massive wooden roller coaster and ‘first-of-its-kind’ water slide

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – SeaWorld San Antonio is getting two new thrilling rides for the 2020 season, which kicks off Saturday.

The Texas Stingray reaches speeds of up to 55 mph and is one of the tallest, fastest and longest wooden roller coasters in Texas.

The new coster includes a 100-foot drop and 100-foot-long sensory-bending tunnel, and SeaWorld annual pass members can get exclusive ride times during opening weekend. The ride will be open to everyone on Feb. 29, according to a press release.

Texas Stingray will be located across from the Turtle Reef exhibit between Orca Stadium and the Rio Loco river rapids ride.

Tonga Twister will open March 7 at SeaWorld’s Aquatica. The first-of-its-kind water slide features tubes that take riders through 415 feet of twists and turns before splashing into a large pool.

The body slide will have riders plummeting from a height of over 50 feet, according to a press release.

SeaWorld San Antonio is located at 10500 SeaWorld Drive, and park hours vary.

This story was originally published by KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT.