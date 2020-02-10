Watch: A conversation with Harrison Keller, Texas higher education commissioner

Watch our conversation with Harrison Keller, Texas' higher education commissioner, in an event moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Keller began his tenure as higher education commissioner in October, succeeding Raymund Paredes. Previously, Keller was a clinical professor of public policy practice at the University of Texas at Austin and served as a deputy to the university president, responsible for strategy and policy. While at UT-Austin, Keller created a program to provide college-level courses to high school students, called OnRamps, and founded an initiative to improve college and career advising. He also worked in the Texas House as a director of research and as a senior education policy adviser to Speaker Tom Craddick, R-Midland.

Disclosure: The University of Texas has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.