Most popular Thanksgiving side dishes by state, according to Google Trends
HOUSTON – Apparently, Texas’ most searched side dish ahead of Thanksgiving is ... fruit salad?
A map based on Google Trends shows uniquely searched side dishes for Thanksgiving Day by state.
Do you agree with the map?
Click here to see how people are searching ahead of Thanksgiving Day.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Click2Houston.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact support+comments@grahamdigital.com.