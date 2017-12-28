Texas is hardest hit with flu activity, store says

HOUSTON - Across the nation, it's peak flu season.

Current numbers from Walgreens shows that Texas is the worst state in the nation when it comes to flu activity, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, West Virginia and Nebraska.

See those numbers here

Walgreens tracks its numbers by recording the number of prescription drug sales related to flu medications.

In Texas, the top four areas for flu activity are Tyler-Longview, Harlingen-Brownsville, Beaumont-Port Arthur and Houston.

