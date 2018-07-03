Texas DPS increases traffic patrols for Fourth of July

HOUSTON - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers across the state are increasing traffic patrols to catch violators on the Fourth of July this year.

The Department of Public Safety will be looking for speeding vehicles, drunken drivers, passengers not using their seat belts and violations of child safety restraint rules.

During the 2017 Independence Day celebration, troopers issued more than 98,000 tickets and warnings.

Of the 98,000 violations, over 1,600 were seat belt and child safety citations, and over 500 were charges of driving while intoxicated.

A full list of violations can be found on the Safe2Drive website.

