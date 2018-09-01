Texans players on hand to show support at Santa Fe HS's first football game of the season

SANTA FE, Texas - Santa Fe High School’s first football game of the school year wasn’t your average Friday night football game.

Andrea Moore’s son is a linebacker, and just like his entire team, he is missing his brother, Chris Stone, who was among the 10 people killed during the school shooting in May.

“It’s a lots of mixed emotions. I know the boys are going to come out and play with their hearts tonight for Chris that can't be here with them,” Andrea Moore said.

Santa Fe’s athletic director, Mark Kanipes, said the football game is another piece of the healing process.

"Everybody wants to get back to normalcy, and normalcy is us playing football,” Kanipes said.

On the sideline for the game were some of the pros.

Texans center Greg Mancz and defensive end Chris Covington visited the school for the game. They were there to strengthen the bond they have built with the school, community and team.

“We want to focus on the resiliency of this team, how well they overcome and how well they come together,” Covington said.

Behind the Santa Fe football team is an entire town cheering for them.

“They are going to need emotional support, and we are out here to show them that we are behind them 100 percent,” said Tanya Johnson, a grandparent of a Santa Fe High School student.

#santafestrong first football game since school started. An emotional game as players plan to an honor their fellow player Chris Stone. One mother tells me " They plan to play their hearts out" pic.twitter.com/beROSZPPKL — KPRC2 Sally Mamdooh (@KPRC2Sally) August 31, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.