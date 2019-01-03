Texans' Deandre Hopkins pledges playoff check to helping Jazmine Barnes' family

Jazmine Barnes is seen in this undated family photo taken from a GoFundMe page that was created by her family after she was shot and killed Dec. 30, 2018.

HOUSTON - The story of Jazmine Barnes, a 7-year-old who was killed in a drive-by shooting, has garnered attention and outrage from across the nation.

All kinds of people, from community activists to celebrities, have shared their sentiments, support and condolences for Barnes’ family along with disbelief and shock about the crime.

Among those celebrities is Houston Texans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins.

Hopkins shared a post on Twitter saying he would dedicating Saturday’s game to Barnes and that he was going to help cover funeral costs.

“When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter. I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support Shaun King, Ed Gonzalez (and Mayor) Sylvester Turner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine.”

Shaun King is a community activist in New York who has teamed up with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to help find Barnes’ killer.

The Texans will play against the Colts Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.