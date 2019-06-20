Teen shot in hand during cellphone transaction gone wrong, authorities say

A neighborhood was blocked off with crime scene tape. Behind it, several yellow evidence markers placed next to bullet casings painted a picture of where several shots rang out during a cell phone transaction gone wrong.

HOUSTON - A neighborhood was blocked off with crime scene tape. Behind the tape, several evidence markers placed next to bullet casings painted a picture of where the shots rang out during a cellphone transaction gone wrong in the overnight hours.

Deputies said the incident unfolded around 1 a.m. Thursday on Ashford Green near Crescent Breeze in southwest Harris County.

Authorities said a man and a pregnant woman brought a 14-year-old boy to the location to sell an iPhone to people he met on Instagram.

However, instead of a smooth transaction, the deal turned sour and the buyers opened fire and stole the boy’s phone, authorities said.

When first responders arrived they found bullets struck two people.

One bullet hit the teen in his hand, and another grazed the back of the adult man. The pregnant woman was not hit.

The 14-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for the wound.

Authorities did not give a detailed description of the gunmen, but they did say the men took off in a gray vehicle. Deputies believe there were between two to five people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

