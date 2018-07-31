Teen in custody after 14-year-old shot in neck with stolen gun, official say

Investigators at the scene where a teen was shot in the neck with a stolen gun.

HOUSTON - A teen was taken into custody after a 14-year-old was shot in the neck with a stolen gun Tuesday in northwest Harris County, officials said.

The shooting was reported at a home in the 19000 block of Ambrosia Falls Drive and Woodland Shore.

Officials said a 15-year-old shot the 14-year-old in the neck. Officials said the 14-year-old was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

Officials said the gun was stolen during a car burglary Tuesday morning.

