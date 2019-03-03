Teen hit by car while fleeing store after shoplifting, deputies say

An intersection on Louetta Road in north Harris County, Texas, where a teen was hit by a car is seen on March 2, 2019.

SPRING, Texas - A teen was hit by a car Saturday while he was fleeing a north Harris County store from which he had just shoplifted, according to deputies.

The crash was reported about 8 p.m. at the corner of Louetta Road and Fireside Drive.

According to an employee of the store, the teen grabbed some ice cream and then ran out of the store just before the crash happened.

Deputies said the teen, who is between 14 and 16 years old, was originally taken to Houston Northwest Hospital but was then flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The teen’s condition was not immediately released.

