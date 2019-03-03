Teen found dead in New Caney ditch identified as high school football player, coach says

NEW CANEY, Texas - Authorities said a teenager, around 17 years old, was found in a ditch filled with water early Sunday morning.

His football coach, Tony Robles, identified him at New Caney High School Junior Joshua Givens.

Investigators said just after midnight a jogger called 911 and told them someone was face down in a ditch in the 22200 block of McCleskey between Penny Road and U.S. 59.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded, drained the ditch and tried giving Givens CPR, but the teen was dead.

Investigators said the working theory is that Givens was walking down the street and a vehicle, possibly driving down the wrong side of the road, ran him over and just kept driving.

Troopers believe the vehicle will have front end damage.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

VIDEO: KPRC's Vince Crivelli talks with Joshua Givens' coach Tony Robles

