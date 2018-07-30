Teen dies in violent rollover crash on Old Highway 105 in Montgomery County

A 17-year-old boy was killed Sunday in a violent crash in Montgomery County.

Police said just after 10 p.m. two teens were driving on Old Highway 105 at Metts Road when the driver lost control on a curve, sideswiped a tree and flipped the car.

A resident in the area was on his way to work when saw the crash and called 911, police said.

According to investigators, the driver pulled his friend out of the car, but he did not survive his injuries.

Officials said the 17-year-old driver was not intoxicated. He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

